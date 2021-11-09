Sponsored Content: WellCare

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Dr. Alan Smith, the Medical Director of WellCare, about why WellCare is important and why you should consider it. For more information on WellCare or how to join, visit https://wellcarenow.com/.
LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Dr. Alan Smith, the Medical Director of WellCare, about why WellCare is important and why you should consider it. For more information on WellCare or how to join, visit https://wellcarenow.com/.
The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor.