SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday afternoon community members joined Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins along with council members and pastors at the intersection of Mansfield Road and West 70th street calling for an end to the violence that has been taking place in Shreveport.

Perkins ended the prayer session asking God to "touch those that are committing these crimes in our city, to be able to get into their hearts and their mind so that the city of Shreveport can be a safer city."