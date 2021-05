BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- The U.S. Army is holding a five-week National Hiring Days campaign from May 10 through June 14 virtually for citizens in Louisiana, Mississippi and western Tenneessee.

To join the virtual career fair, please visit https://tinyurl.com/anhd21careerfair. For information on qualifications and incentives, visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.