SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 vaccinations and testing will be provided this week at multiple churches and apartments around Shreveport.

According to LSU Health Shreveport, anyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Those wanting to vaccinate children between ages 12 to 15 must pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu. Children under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated.