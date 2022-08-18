(Loving Living Local) – Sci-Port Discovery Center’s Gameport focuses on the history of gaming and also gives the community an interactive gaming adventure.

Gameport is hosting the opening night pre-party for the annual event, Geek’dCon on Thursday, August 18 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Sci-Port.

“When you buy a ticket to come to this, you get all the free game of game ports. We’ll also have, that girl DJ inside our planetarium, which will have music and dancing all night long. We have great food, just a lot of fun and it’s a cosplay event but you don’t have to wear a costume but we are encouraging costumes to come down” said Bonne Summers.

Sci-Port will have a booth at the upcoming Geek’dCon and will feature their Ozo-Bots. “We’ll have them out at Geek’dCon at our booth for everyone to explore and check out coding. These are have little color sensors on the bottom, so they are made to use for color coding as well as text-based coding,” said Jennifer Johnson with Sci-Port.

Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit sci-port.org.