SPONSORED CONTENT — It’s getting to be that time of year, when spring arrives and nothing is nicer than the smell of a freshly cleaned home or office.

Life is busy and we don’t always have the time to give our spaces the attention they deserve, so treating yourself to a spring cleaning with Michelle’s Cleaning Service is a great way to treat your home to the thorough cleaning it needs, and treat yourself to the rest and relaxation you need as well.

Michelle’s Cleaning Service offers residential and commercial cleaning tailored to your needs.

To schedule your service, or get more information you can visit Michelle’s Cleaning Service online, by phone at (318)560-7150, or find them on Facebook.