SRAC supporter Dr. Michael Acurio speaks about the benefits of joining Club 365

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Longtime Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Christmas in the Sky supporter Dr. Michael Acurio talks about the many programs SPAR has throughout the year, and the benefits of joining Club 365 this year.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and concerns, SRAC has pivoted its annual Christmas in the Sky fundraiser to an exciting new program where supporters of local arts can contribute, have chances to win monthly prizes for an entire year while staying safe in the comfort of their own homes.

For $365 or $1 per day, members get 10 chances to be in the monthly drawings, beginning Dec. 12. Club members can win more than one package, but each time a member wins, their chances drop by one, meaning after the first win, the member goes down to nine chances, the second win, eight chances and so-on.

Click Here to Join.