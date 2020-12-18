Start thinking about your health goals for 2021 | Partners in Primary Care

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Partners in Primary Care is transforming the way seniors receive health care through Senior-focused Primary Care. This powerful care model addresses the unique needs of patients 65 and older. Medicare Advantage patients in the Shreveport and Bossier City areas can access a dedicated medical center staffed by a board-certified physician and experienced Care Team, all of whom are specially trained to treat seniors.

Dr. Brie Loy, Regional Medical Director, discusses with Biskie why it is important for seniors to start thinking about health goals in the year ahead . Call 318-414-5681 or visit SeniorFocusedLouisiana.com to become a patient.