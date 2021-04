LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Brandy Evans from the Shreveport-Bossier Tourism Bureau joins Biskie to discuss the upcoming Port City Fest. Not only can you catch the Grambling Tigers take on the Southern Jaguars this Saturday, but you can also take part in the live entertainment and events that are happening from the 15th through the 17th. To learn more about Port City fest, visit portcityfest.com.