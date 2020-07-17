Summer Water Safety | YMCA of NWLA

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The summer heat has us all wanting to cool off by a body of water, but before you do so here are some helpful tips to make sure you stay safe!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss