Support 318 Restaurant Week

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie speaks with Shalisa Roland from the Shreveport Bossier City Tourism Bureau to discuss an upcoming event for food lovers. 318 Restaurant Week is next week from March 15-20.

The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors to explore Shreveport and Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items, and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.

To find out more information, visit here and on Facebook:@318restaurantweek. You can also download the Shreveport 318 Restaurant Wee‪k‬ app on your phone.