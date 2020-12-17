Support IDJV Art & Jewelry’s Ornaments for a Cause

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – There are so many ways you can support your local community, and one of the best ways you can is by shopping small this holiday. By shopping small, you not only support local small businesses, but you also find personal and one-of-a-kind gifts, like IDJV Art and Jewelry, for your family and friends. On today’s show, Isabelle De Joya Vea joins Biskie to discuss her business and Ornaments for a Cause. IDJV Ornaments for a Cause benefit the Philippine Typhoon Relief fund. Proceeds are directly donated to UERM alumni medical groups in the affected areas of the Philippines. Shop local and be fearlessly colorful this holiday season with IDJV Art and Jewelry. You can shop now on the IDJV online store at IsabelleDeJoyaVea.com, and stay updated on all IDJV news on their Instagram: @idwartjewelry and Facebook: @IDJVart.