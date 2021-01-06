Support Nova’s Heart

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie sits down with Loraine Guerrero, founder of Nova’s Heart, a non-profit organization that helps pets and their owners in crisis. Nova’s Heart is on a mission to provide food, treats, toys, harnesses, and more for pets and owners that have fallen on hard times. They also partner with local vets to provide basic medical care like spay/neuter and vaccinations.

Donations are always welcome! Supplies needed include dog/cat food, treats, Ziploc bags, leashes, harnesses, and blankets. You can drop off donations at their location at Hope House, 762 Austen Place, Shreveport, Louisiana 71101. Their mailing address is P.O. Box, Nova’s Heart P. O. Box 3044 Shreveport, La. 71133 if you would prefer to mail donations. You can find more information about Nova’s Heart on their Facebook page: @novasheartsb