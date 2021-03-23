Support the Salvation Army’s food fundraiser Jamaican Me Crazy

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Join the Salvation Army for their first-ever Jamaican Me Crazy food fundraiser. This fundraiser is a drive-thru pick-up fundraiser. Pick up a plate that consists of jerk chicken, coconut rice with kidney beans, and seasoned cabbage. The event takes place this Thursday, March 25th, from 4:00 pm to 6:30 pm. You can pick up your plate at 200 East Stoner Avenue in Shreveport. Single plates are $12, and dinner for four plates is $40. You can find more information about the event on their Facebook page: @salarmyshreveportbossier, or you can click here.

