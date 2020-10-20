SUSLA & GSU 2020 Homecoming Artists Reunion: 6 things you should know

SHREVEPORT/GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL) – Coming up this weekend is the Southern University Shreveport/Grambling University 2020 Homecoming Artists Reunion and it promises to be an event filled with light and love that will include every artistic medium.

Both SUSLA and GSU are part of the network of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and both have rich histories in all the arts. This reunion will visual arts, along with performing arts, theater, song and dance.

In the above video, Dr. Sharon Herron-Williams explains the vital role both schools have played in the arts, culture and heritage of minorities, and lists some of the famous graduates of both schools who have literally changed the world.

Watch the video to learn more about the the arts and how you can participate in this weekend celebrating the creativity of students and faculty members of these two incredible universities.

The SUSLA & GSU Homecoming 2020 Artists Reunion is a program of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.