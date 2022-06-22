Biskie talks with the incredible team from Southern University at Shreveport about the upcoming ribbon cutting, and amazing advancements for the Roy Griggs School of Business.

The mission and goals of Southern University at Shreveport’s Roy Griggs School of Business complement the missions and goals of the University. The mission of the RGSB is to provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge relative to the field of business and related subject areas while developing the communication skills necessary to advance in today’s 21st-century business environment. The Roy Griggs School of Business strives to maximize student success whether they plan to seek immediate employment in their chosen field, transfer to a four-year institution, or simply enhance their job skills.