Symphonic Superheroes

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) - As Grambling State University recovers from the fatal shooting, assistant chief of police Brian Philson says parents and students safety concerns are not going unnoticed. He says the administration is reaching out to many security companies for additional assistance.

"It's very unfortunate, definitely I'm sorry for the loss of those victims that came here for fun and it didn't turn out that way for them, even for the ones that were injured. We're doing what we can here at the police department to increase the numbers even in-house and the outside agencies that we have," Philson said.