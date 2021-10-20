LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Michael Butterman, the Music Director and Conductor of the Shreveport Symphony Orchestra, to tell us about the event coming up being put on called the Symphonic Superheroes. This event will be held at Hargrove Memorial Amphitheater on the Centenary College campus. Pre-concert activities for the family start at 2:15 p.m., including cookies and more by Cranked Up Confections and its access to the public; it will be Sunday the 24th from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook @shreveportsymphony.