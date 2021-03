LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Biskie and Josh are back in the kitchen to make crock-pot chicken and gravy. This hearty meal will lift your spirits after a long day, and it's super easy to make. Below is a list of ingredients and instructions.

INGREDIENTS:3 BONELESS SKINLESS CHICKEN BREASTS1 CAN CREAM OF CHICKEN SOUP2 PACKETS OF CHICKEN GRAVY MIX2 CUPS WATER1 TABLESPOON OF POULTRY SEASONING2 TEASPOONS OF COURSE BLACK PEPPER¼ CUP CHICKEN BROTH(OPTIONAL: BIRDSEYE BRAND STEAMFRESH MIXED VEGETABLES