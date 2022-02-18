Welcome to Starbase Louisiana, this is a hidden gem at Barksdale AFB , that you may not have found yet. Executive director Laurie Ilgenfritz gives Biskie a tour of Starbase and talks about what they are doing to make STEM education more accessible for students in Louisiana.

Before we get started on the tour, Biskie and Josh try their hand at an experiment students of the Starbase Academy participate in. The experiment is designed to help students learn about physical and chemical changes of matter.

Starbase Academy services 5th – 12th grade students in the Shreveport/Bossier area, by providing a hands- on learning environment centered around science, technology, engineering, and math.

The mission of the program is to not only making this type of learning environment accessible to more students, but also to get the students excited about STEM fields.

This program has proven, when students become excited about STEM at a young age, they are more successful academically when they get to middle school, high school, and even college.

For more information, you can visit Starbase Louisiana online, or follow them on Facebook.