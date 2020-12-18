Takin’ It For A Spin | 2015 Ford F-150

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - Here on Loving Living Local, we love the holidays, and we love friendly games of competition. On today's show, Biskie and Josh go head-to-head in a game of Christmas trivia that you can play with your friends and family at home.

Don't forget to make the game interesting with a special prize for the winner. Tune into Loving living Local next week for more Christmas games and treats! Click here for a list of Christmas trivia questions.