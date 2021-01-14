Takin’ It For A Spin | 2020 Toyota Camry

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie takes a 2020 Toyota Camry, from John McKee Car Giant, for a spin. This is a great family car and starter car for your teen with phone screen-mirroring to have hands-free use of your phone and plenty of space to pile in for a long drive.

You can find this vehicle and more amazing vehicles at John McKee Car Giant. You can visit them at one of their four locations in Shreveport, Bossier, Homer, and Minden. There is a car for every person, at every price at John McKee Car Giant. For more information about John McKee Car Giant, visit www.cargiantauto.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss