Texas Tech University-Jefferson Hosts Community Classes

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An inmate escaped from a Baton Rouge area correctional center on Thanksgiving Day has been captured in Bossier City.

According to police, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis was captured in the 1800 block of East Texas St. in Bossier City on Monday by members of the US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force and the Bossier City Police Special Operations Unit.