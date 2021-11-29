Texas Tech University-Jefferson Hosts Community Classes

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—-Program Coordinator Brian Brooks of the Jefferson Chapter of Texas Tech University visits to share information about their upcoming community classes. On November 30th, you can take a wreath decorating class for free, or you can check out any of their other programs. The class will be held in The exhibition hall at the Jeffersonian institute at 120 East Austin St., Jefferson, Texas. The class will be instucted by Sonia Smith of the Flower Market in Jefferson. For more information about Texas Tech University-Jefferson and their programs, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/continuingeducation/jefferson/