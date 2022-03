Dr. Catherine Wise a Goldman School and Child Development Center parent, and Kristen Powers, executive director at Arc Caddo-Bossier are in the studio to talk about their upcoming event Go for the Gold 5K & Fun Run.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 12th 2022 at 8am at the A.C. Steere Park. You can register to run in the event, or be a ghost runner online.

For more information about the event, you can visit The Arc-Caddo Bossier Facebook page, or visit The Arc Caddo-Bossier website.