SPONSORED CONTENT — Biskie is visiting The Arc Caddo-Bossier Great Equine therapy program learning about all the wonderful benefits of equine therapy.

The Great Program is benefit to people of all ages and stages in life, so no matter if you’re 3 or 93 you can benefit from this program. This is truly a great a way to destress and relax and enjoy yourself, being able to set aside the everyday stresses of life, and just enjoy the peace and calmness equine gives.

The Arc Caddo-Bossier Great Program is located at 7141 Greenwood Springdale road in Greenwood, LA. For more information about the Great program, or to find out how you can help, you can visit them online or contact them by phone at (318) 938-9166.

For the latest updates on what’s happening at The Arc Caddo-Bossier Great Program be sure to follow them on Facebook.