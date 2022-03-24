You are probably wondering how can there be any benefits to road rage, and you’re not alone in this question, but it’s worth noting this isn’t the road rage you get from driving… It’s a Road Rage Room!!!

Shane Scott, owner of Road Rage Room came and parked outside the studio, and within minutes everything was set-up and ready for us to rage, but before we got started, we learned a little about the Road Rage Room and the benefits it brings to ragers.

If you have ever been to a rage room, you know first hand it’s a workout. This is a great way to get in a good workout, without going to the gym and calling it a workout. Raging is also a great way to decompress, and let go of all those little frustrations that weigh you down, and that is exactly what it did.

To start the rage session we picked four or five songs to rage to, we put on proper safety attire for the occasion, and then Shane turned us loose with baseball bats, sledge hammers, golf clubs, etc. & let us rage.

We had an incredible time, not only did we get a workout from break things, we had a great time laughing and we learned Biskie is actually a great golfer.

This is definitely something to experience for yourself! Grab 10 or friends, co-workers, or family members and book a time for the Road Rage Room to come to you, or be on the lookout for the Road Rage Room in the Shreveport area.

For more information about the Road Rage Room, visit roadrage.com or call (318) 453-2814 and be sure to follow Road Rage Room on Facebook.