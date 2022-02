Maddy Williams, event coordinator at the Eleven Building is live in the studio this morning to talk about the upcoming Fardi Gras Ball.

The Far End Districts Fardi Gras Ball will be held Friday Feb. 18th at 7pm – Feb. 19th at 12am.

The event will be held at the Eleven Building located at 1529 Texas Ave. in Shreveport.

Event tickets are $15 per ticket, and are available for purchase online.

For more information about the event visit the Eleven Building Online, or find them on Facebook.