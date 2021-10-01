The Gingerbread House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- SporTran will reopen its Murphy St. terminal next week after the completion of a road construction project.

According to SporTran officials, on Monday, Oct. 4 the city and Amtrak bus operations will be moved back to the Intermodal Terminal building at 1237 Murphy St. in Shreveport after recent construction was completed on Gary and Winston Streets.