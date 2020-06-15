The Grand Opening of The Hive Social Spot & Eatery

Loving Living Local

by: Alexis Tucker

Posted: / Updated:

(KTAL) SHREVEPORT, La – We’re still high lighting local business that are opening back up for business! Today we talked with Patt Johnson, owner of ‘The Hive Social Spot and Eatery’. This new eatery is sure to be your new favorite with a live band and dinner option every Thursday and a live DJ on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Patt talked about what’s on the menu and what changes you can expect for your protection against the Coronavirus.

The grand opening is slated for today, June 15, 2020, and is located at 820 Shreveport Barksdale Highway in Shreveport, Louisiana. You can call ahead for seating, orders, and any other questions at 318-562-6386.

