The importance of stretching | Fit For Life Friday

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and fitness trainer and legend Super-Mann Blount reunite in the studio for another Fit For Life Friday. Today’s topic is the importance of stretching. Make sure to stretch before and after your workout. Stretching before your workout can help prevent injury. Stretching after your workout allows you to cool down in the same environment you exerted yourself and helps with recovering from a hard workout. Super-Mann shows us some stretches we can do to get the blood flowing and keep our muscles loose.

