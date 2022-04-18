Robert Young, director of music for The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On and actress Emily Petzold are in the studio this morning to talk about the Shreveport Little Theatre’s upcoming productions.

The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On will hit the stage on April 21st at 7:30pm and will conclude on May the 1st at 2pm.

The shows will take place at the Shreveport Little Theatre located at 812 Margaret Pl, in Shreveport, Louisiana.

For tickets and show times visit the box office online, or call the box office at (318) 424-4439.