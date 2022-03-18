Rich Hansil and Carolyn Murphy are in the studio this morning to talk about the Robbys, which celebrates fashion through cinema. Robinsons film center is dedicated to meeting the needs of the independent film industry in the Shreveport – Bossier area.

The Robbys will take place on Saturday March 26th from 7pm – Midnight at the Robinson Film Center, located in downtown Shreveport.

Robbys red carpet party is presented by Southwestern Electric Power Company – SWEPCO.

For more information about Robinson Film Center, or the Robbys red carpet event visit robinsonfilmcenter.org, or find them on Facebook.