Loving Living Local

The Seventh Tap

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie talks with Jose Cardenas from The Seventh Tap to share their upcoming event, the Battle of the Bags, a cornhole tournament for Frist Responders. For more information, visit: https://theseventhtap.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss