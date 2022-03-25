SPONSORED CONTENT — Coushatta Louisiana may feel like the town everyone has forgotten, but there is still a reason to head out Coushatta and check it out yourself.

Today, We are at The York Chork, home of Coushatta’s best barbeque. The owner Ward York, is here to tell us a little about his family business and what you can expect when you visit The York Chop at 1818 Ringgold Avenue in Coushatta, Louisiana.

For more information about the York Chop you find them on Facebook, or give them a call at (318) 932-2467.