This Thanksgiving help families in need | Harvest Regional Food Bank

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – This Thanksgiving holiday, give back to families in need. The Harvest Regional Food Bank partners with Albertsons grocery store for their annual food drive to donate to families and individuals in need of meals this holiday.

To help out, donate food or money when you check out at your local Albertsons starting now through November 23rd. Your donations will be taken to Harvest Regional Food Bank and then dispersed to those in need. You can also donate through the Harvest Regional Food Bank website. Visit harvestregionalfoodbank.org to learn more.