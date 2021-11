BOWIE CO., Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating an explosion and fire at a Bowie County barn that killed three people Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. on County Road 4242, according to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. Deputies, along with Simms, DeKalb, Maud, and New Boston Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene and arrived to find a shop building on fire. The sheriff's office says there were "structural indications that an explosion had ignited it."