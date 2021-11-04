Loving Living Local

Thrifty Thursday: Easy Spinach Pasta!

Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie are in the kitchen to debate Thrifty Thursday!!!! It’s cooking on a budget. Today they make Easy Spinach Pasta; all you need for this is
Bag of Spinach – $2.39
Mushrooms – $3.20
Garlic Olive Oil – $7.00
Cream Cheese – $1.78
Noodles – $1.78
Half and Half – $1.48
Parmesan Cheese Shredded – $2.22
Total is $10.00, a budget-friendly dinner choice. Just throw everything in a pan and cook everything down, then you’re done. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and Click the Loving Living Local tab.

