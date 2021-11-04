Thrifty Thursday: Pumpkin Spice Cake!

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie are in the kitchen to debate Thrifty Thursday!!!! It’s cooking on a budget. Today they make Pumpkin Spice Cake; all you need for this is Spice Cake Mix – $1.40 Cranberries – $2.60 White Chocolate Chips – $2.70 Can of Pumpkin – $1.00 Total is $5.20! This is great for a quick and straightforward recipe that doesn’t break the bank. To start to dump the cake mix in a bowl, then put the pumpkin in the bowl and mix well, then add the chocolate and cranberries and then add into a baking pan and bake. Then you’re done!. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.