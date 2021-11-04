Loving Living Local

Thrifty Thursday: Pumpkin Spice Cake!

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Josh and Biskie are in the kitchen to debate Thrifty Thursday!!!! It’s cooking on a budget. Today they make Pumpkin Spice Cake; all you need for this is Spice Cake Mix – $1.40 Cranberries – $2.60 White Chocolate Chips – $2.70 Can of Pumpkin – $1.00 Total is $5.20! This is great for a quick and straightforward recipe that doesn’t break the bank. To start to dump the cake mix in a bowl, then put the pumpkin in the bowl and mix well, then add the chocolate and cranberries and then add into a baking pan and bake. Then you’re done!. For more Baking With Biskie, visit our homepage https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/ and select the Loving Living Local tab.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss