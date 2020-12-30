Tips on keeping your New Year’s resolutions

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – There are only two days left in 2020, and we are all ready to put the year behind us and make goals for 2021. On today’s show, Biskie and Josh give you some tips on how you can stick with your goals to not only make 2021 a great year but to ensure you have a happy and healthy life. Remember that a resolution is more than just a formality. This is you making a change not just for 2021 but for years to come. You don’t have to be perfect by the end of next year or the year after that. Your goal is to have a better life, and it all starts with small, consistent steps.
TIPS:
- Take some time to organize your goals. It’s easy to forget or to drop a goal when you’re only keeping track in your mind. So take some time to write them down.
- Evaluate what you’ve written and keep in mind what’s realistic and what might be too much. Remember, you want to keep this up long term.
- Don’t beat yourself up. We’re all human, and if you find that some of your resolutions aren’t going so well, don’t be too harsh, recognize your mistake, and remember why you set this goal. Simply get back to doing what you need to do to stick with your goal.
- If you’re changing the way you eat, make sure you’ve consulted a doctor or dietician before making any drastic changes. Some helpful tips on managing food or fitness goals are to write out what your favorite meals are and see how you can modify them to make them healthier. Use smaller bowls and plates and stick to one or two helpings. If counting calories, snag a fitness app like Lifesum or My Fitness Pal to track your progress. You can take pictures of your meals and share them on your social media. Indulge when you can, but don’t binge.
- Ask for support! Ask your friends, family, and coworkers to cheer you on. They may want to join you or, at least, can make sure that they are aware of your lifestyle changes and can help keep you motivated.