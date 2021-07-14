Trail Rider’s Boot Scootin’ Social

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—- Have you experienced the two Trail Rider exhibitions installed at Artspace? If not, it’s not too late to scoot in to Downtown Shreveport for an evening of line dancing and two steppin’ as we introduce our Boot Scootin’ Social as part of our Art Of Making Friends programming at Artspace. Thursday, July 15 @ Artspace, we invite you to bring your friends for a night of dancing and meeting new friends as SB Steppers and DJ ThiLand bring the house down. Cost is $10 but comes with free appetizer and cocktail/drink from Parish Taceaux.