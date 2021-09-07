Trivia Tuesday!

Temperatures will get a bit hotter in the coming days as our break from high humidity continues. The threat of rain may hold off until the beginning of next week. No major worries in the tropics with the peak of hurricane season approaching.

Tuesday was another comfortable day around the ArkLaTex with some rather dry air in place. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s. We have warmed into the low to middle 90s. It looks like the abnormally dry our for our part of the country will stick around until the weekend. Consequently, we will continue to see mild nights and rather hot days. Look for lows Wednesday morning to settle into the middle 60s. We will see daytime highs Wednesday afternoon in the middle 90s.