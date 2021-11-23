Trivia Tuesday

The rather pleasant temperatures will continue through Wednesday with rather windy conditions. A cold front will bring rain late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. A lengthy period of dry weather begins Friday with chilly temperatures.

Tuesday has been another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. We got off to a rather cold start with lows over most of the area in the 30s. Thanks to plenty of sunshine and a southeasterly wind, temperatures Tuesday afternoon have warmed into the mid to upper 60s. We will get even warmer Wednesday despite the return of some clouds. Look for lows Wednesday morning to settle into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will likely range from the upper 60s north to the low to middle 70s south. It will be rather windy Wednesday as we will see a south to southeasterly wind of around 15 mph.