Trivia Tuesday: Christmas Edition

WASHINGTON (The Hill) - Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease doctor, is calling for the firing of a prominent host on Fox News following comments the host made suggesting activists ambush Fauci and go for a rhetorical "kill shot" to his credibility.

At an event for the conservative grassroots organization Turning Point USA this week, Jesse Watters, a longtime Fox News personality and current co-host of "The Five," said critics of Fauci should approach him in public and go for "the kill shot" by pressing him about his the veracity of the statements and guidance he has given on coronavirus during the pandemic.