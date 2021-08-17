Trivia Tuesday is BACK!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two groups brought in almost $7,000 so far to help school districts cover potential penalties for defying the Texas governor's mask order.

This past weekend, Ground Game Texas and Safe Schools for All launched a fundraiser to create the "bail fund for Texas schools." Mike Siegel, the former congressional candidate and co-founder of Ground Game Texas, said donations will help cover any fines that a school district might incur for enforcing a mask mandate.