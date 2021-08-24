Trivia Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards says Louisiana still has work to do before considering ending the mask mandate.

Edwards made the comments during a visit to a vaccine site at LSU Health Shreveport Tuesday morning, inside the lobby of LSU Health and Sciences Center in Shreveport, the first full day after the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine and one week before the governor's mask order is set to expire.