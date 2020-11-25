Try a Chicago-style hot dog or the “Biskie Burger” at Hot Dawg Hut

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – Though Rockets Over The Red is canceled this year, you can still support local businesses and restaurants in our community. Try the Hot Dawg Hut, a local and delicious food truck that comes to you! The Hot Dawg Hut proudly serves all-beef Vienna hot dogs that come from Chicago, and if a hot dog is not your first choice, try a delicious 1/2 lb Angus Cheeseburgers, or their juicy “Biskie Burger” a patty melt. Hot Dawg Hut is also available to set up their truck in neighborhoods, at businesses, parties, and events. For more information, follow Hot Dawg Hut on Facebook @HOTDAWGHUT, to stay updated on all the “hawt” hot dog news.

