Try a Vietnamese-style sandwich and more at World Sandwich

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Owner and Operations Manager Sky Huynh joins Biskie in the kitchen to discuss a new restaurant serving the Shreveport/Bossier area. World Sandwich located on 5747 Youree Drive at the Southfield Shopping Center in Shreveport, has a variety of delicious options from their Bahn Mi, a Vietnamese-style sandwich. to their hand-rolled egg rolls and milk tea Boba. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Saturdays they offer specials that change weekly as well as delivery service through Waitr and curbside ordering. For more information follow World Sandwich on Facebook: @worldsandwhiches 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss