Try a Vietnamese-style sandwich and more at World Sandwich

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Owner and Operations Manager Sky Huynh joins Biskie in the kitchen to discuss a new restaurant serving the Shreveport/Bossier area. World Sandwich located on 5747 Youree Drive at the Southfield Shopping Center in Shreveport, has a variety of delicious options from their Bahn Mi, a Vietnamese-style sandwich. to their hand-rolled egg rolls and milk tea Boba. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Saturdays they offer specials that change weekly as well as delivery service through Waitr and curbside ordering. For more information follow World Sandwich on Facebook: @worldsandwhiches