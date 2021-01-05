Try Biskie’s healthy slow cooker recipe

LOVING LIVING LOCAL - On today's show, Biskie and Josh show you how you can get a workout in at your desk. An easy thing to do first is to stretch. You can stand up from your desk and stretch your legs or stretch your back. While standing, you can do arm circles, lunges, and chair squats (squat as if taking a seat in your chair). To get your heart rate up, you can pretend to jump rope. Other exercises include jumping jacks, push-ups, wall sits, walking up and down the stairs, and chair tricep dips.