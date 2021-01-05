Try Biskie’s healthy slow cooker recipe

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – It’s a new year, and here at Loving Living Local, we want you to start the year off with some healthy but delicious recipes that will keep you on track for all your 2021 goals. On today’s show, Biskie shows us how we can make a healthy slow cooker meal that will not only save you time in the kitchen but is customizable and great for large families. This chicken and wild rice soup is the perfect healthy comfort food. The recipe and instructions are listed below.

INGREDIENTS

  1. 1LB CHICKEN BREAST
  2. 3/4 CUP BROWN WILD RICE BLEND
  3. 2 MINCED CARROTS
  4. 2 MINCED RIBS CELERY
  5. 1/2 SMALL MINCED ONIONS
  6. 2 TABLESPOONS BUTTER (USE LESS OR NONE IF YOU WISH TO CUT CALORIES OR EXTRA FAT)
  7. 2 CLOVES MINCED GARLIC
  8. HANDFUL OF BAY LEAVES, ROSEMARY, THYME, AND SAGE
  9. SALT AND PEPPER
  10. 6 CUPS OF GLUTEN-FREE CHICKEN BROTH

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. IN A CROCKPOT, ADD CHICKEN BREAST, LET COOK WHILE YOU CUT CARROTS, CELERY, ONIONS, AND GARLIC.
  2. ADD VEGETABLES, BUTTER, AND HERBS.
  3. SEASON WITH SALT AND PEPPER AND OTHER SPICES (ADD SEASONINGS LIKE GARLIC POWDER OR CAYENNE PEPPER CLOSER TO THE END OF COOK TIME FOR BOLDER FLAVOR)
  4. ADD YOUR CHICKEN BROTH, THEN COVER ON LOW FOR FOUR HOURS.
  5. ADD WATER OR MORE CHICKEN BROTH IF YOU WANT A MORE SOUP-LIKE CONSISTENCY, OR ADD A CUP AND HALF OF RICE FOR A STEW-LIKE CONSISTENCY.

