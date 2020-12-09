Try Biskie’s homemade caramel popcorn recipe

Loving Living Local
Posted: / Updated:

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to show you how to make an irresistible treat. Homemade caramel popcorn is not only quick but also simple to make. Below are a recipe and instructions on how you can make this salty and sweet snack at home.

INGREDIENTS:

BROWN SUGAR – 1 CUP

UNSALTED BUTTER – 1 STICK

KARO SYRUP (CORN SYRUP, CAN BE LIGHT OR DARK) – 1 CUP

CONDENSED MILK – 1 CAN

POPCORN OF YOUR CHOICE 

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. POP POPCORN AND SET ASIDE IN A GLASS OR METAL BOWL
  2. GATHER INGREDIENTS IN SAUCEPAN AND HEAT UNTIL MIXED WELL. START ON A LOW TO MEDIUM HEAT TO NOT BURN. 
  3. ONCE MIXED WELL, IN A GLASS OR METAL BOWL POUR CARAMEL OVER POPCORN AND MIX WELL WITH A SPATULA. 
  4. YOU CAN ADD PRETZELS OR ANY OTHER ADDITIVES TO MAKE YOUR TREAT SPECIAL. 
  5. ENJOY!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LOVING LIVING LOCAL CONTENT DISCLAIMER

The information, advice, and answers displayed in the Loving Living Local section of Arklatexhomepage.com are those of individual sponsors and not KTAL-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Arklatexhomepage.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Loving Living Local sponsor. 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss