Try Biskie’s homemade caramel popcorn recipe

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen to show you how to make an irresistible treat. Homemade caramel popcorn is not only quick but also simple to make. Below are a recipe and instructions on how you can make this salty and sweet snack at home.
INGREDIENTS:
BROWN SUGAR – 1 CUP
UNSALTED BUTTER – 1 STICK
KARO SYRUP (CORN SYRUP, CAN BE LIGHT OR DARK) – 1 CUP
CONDENSED MILK – 1 CAN
POPCORN OF YOUR CHOICE
INSTRUCTIONS
- POP POPCORN AND SET ASIDE IN A GLASS OR METAL BOWL
- GATHER INGREDIENTS IN SAUCEPAN AND HEAT UNTIL MIXED WELL. START ON A LOW TO MEDIUM HEAT TO NOT BURN.
- ONCE MIXED WELL, IN A GLASS OR METAL BOWL POUR CARAMEL OVER POPCORN AND MIX WELL WITH A SPATULA.
- YOU CAN ADD PRETZELS OR ANY OTHER ADDITIVES TO MAKE YOUR TREAT SPECIAL.
- ENJOY!