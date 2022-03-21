SPONSORED CONTENT — One of the best things about Benchmark is the phenomenal drink menu. The Mi Amor Anejo is a new edition to Benchmark’s menu, but another classic you may not know about is the Burning Time, which is one their staple drinks.

Benchmark American Brasserie has a variety of drinks and cocktails for every pallet. Every two weeks you can find a fresh new special you are sure to love, and that is just one of the many things to love about Benchmark American Brasserie.

From new drinks, to new dishes, the crew at Benchmark isn’t scared of trying something new, so the menu is always growing.

Head to Benchmark American Brasserie located at 4115 North Kings Hwy. Suite 111 in Texarkana, TX.

Be sure to make your reservation by calling (903) 949-6720.

For more information visit benchmarktxk.com or find them on Facebook.