Try this Selfcare Sunday D-I-Y

LOVING LIVING LOCAL – On today’s show, Biskie and josh head to the kitchen to try two self-care D-I-Ys that you can make at home. All you need is raw shea butter, extra virgin olive oil, coffee grounds, brown sugar, and white sugar. One thing to note about doing this DIY, you should have clean, dry hands, and it is best to use gloves. No water should come in contact with any of your ingredients and mixtures. If so, it will drastically reduce the shelf-life from a few months to a few days! The tools you’ll need for this is an electric hand mixer, a spatula, a large glass bowl (to mix in), and a saucepan to fit your bowl in.
INGREDIENTS FOR BODY BUTTER
- 1 cup of shea butter
- 1/2 cup of olive oil (you can sub out for any oil of your choice)
- You can also add any other essential oils or fragrance to play with different aromas (only use one to two drops)
- You can also use a preservative to extend shelf life (note: Vitamin E oil is NOT a preservative but will help stabilizes the oils that you add to your mixture)
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BODY BUTTER
- Take your saucepan and fill it with water. Fill it about halfway or less so that your glass bowl also has to fit into where water won’t boil out.
- Once filled, place on medium heat.
- Put shea butter in a glass bowl and let melt all the way before adding olive oil.
- Once your oil and butter are fully incorporated, remove bowl from saucepan and place in fridge until cool. You can also put it in the freezer but don’t let freeze.
- Once your mixture is solid, take your hand mixer and whip butter until it is fluffy and creamy.
- Make sure your hands are always dry before using.
- If you want a fluffy/creamy whipped texture, use more oil. For a thicker butter, use less oil.
INGREDIENTS FOR SUGAR SCRUB
- 1/2 cup of coffee grounds
- 1/2 cup of brown sugar
- 1/2 cup of white sugar
- Optional: 1/3 cup of seed blend
- Extra virgin olive oil or oil of choice
INSTRUCTIONS FOR COFFEE & SUGAR SCRUB
- In a bowl, transfer all your dry ingredients.
- Mix well until fully incorporated.
- Add in oil (note: don’t saturate mixture with oil, but use enough to help with mixture abrasiveness).